P&G Japan to donate a million masks to hospitals

Procter & Gamble Japan said Wednesday that it will donate one million masks to medical institutions to support their battle against the novel coronavirus.

Based in Kobe, the unit of U.S. consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble will provide the items to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Hyogo Prefecture and Tokyo amid mask shortages.

Delivery will start in mid-May. Both Hyogo and Tokyo have a large number of COVID-19 patients.

P&G Japan has also provided 100 liters of industrial-use ethanol to medical institutions for use as disinfectants.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Ltd. will donate about 110,000 N95 and other high-performance medical masks, as well as about 400,000 surgical masks, to medical facilities.