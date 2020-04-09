Tokyo Disney parks to extend closure again over coronavirus

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will again extend their closure and decide their reopening date in mid-May to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in line with the government’s request, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday.

The company said on March 27, 12 days after they were originally hoping to reopen, that Tokyo Disney Resorts would reopen April 20 or later. They have been closed since Feb. 29.

The extension of closure came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency through May 6, covering Chiba Prefecture, where both parks are located, as well as six other regions.

The declaration enables local authorities to instruct people to stay at home and companies to close large facilities.

The operator will also extend the closure of its four group hotels, which are inside or near the parks, such as the Disney Ambassador Hotel.

The opening date of Tokyo Disneyland’s newly developed area will be decided after the parks reopen, the company said.