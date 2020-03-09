National

Shizuoka politician sorry for making ¥8.8 million selling pricey virus masks

Kyodo

A Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly member apologized Monday for having sold thousands of face masks on internet auction sites amid the COVID-19 outbreak and growing concerns over the panic-buying and chronic shortages of face masks.

Hiroyuki Morota admitted he exhibited face masks 89 times on auction sites since Feb. 4 and marked sales totaling ¥8.88 million.

“I apologize for bringing about displeasure to everyone,” he said at a news conference. “I bear moral responsibility and I feel sorry for having lacked consideration as a prefectural assemblyman.”

Morota said he had exhibited several sets of 2,000 masks on auction sites and the masks had sold between ¥30,000 and ¥170,000 per set or a few sets.

He said the masks had been stocked for a few years at a trading company he runs. The firm, which imports items from China and sells them online, purchased a lot of masks at the time of the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak, but had surplus stocks, according to Morota.

Hiroyuki Morota speaks at a news conference held in the Shizuoka Prefectural Government building Monday. | KYODO

