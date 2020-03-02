Sales of new autos down 10.3% in Japan

Sales of new automobiles dropped 10.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 430,185 units for the fifth straight month of decline.

The sluggish sales can be attributed to the new coronavirus and lingering effects from the Oct. 1 consumption tax rate hike, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association said Monday.

Some dealers saw a decrease in customer numbers as many people refrained from going out amid growing fears over COVID-19.

Excluding minivehicles, sales of new autos fell 10.7 percent to 268,302 units. Sales of minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660 cc, dropped 9.6 percent to 161,883 units.

All eight major automakers recorded lower sales.

Five saw double-digit decreases. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. suffered a plunge of 24.5 percent, while Nissan Motor Co. saw a drop of 13.8 percent.

Sales fell 7.0 percent for industry leader Toyota Motor Corp.

Asked about the impact of the virus crisis, a JADA official said “there were sales events with fewer than usual visitors in and after mid-February.”