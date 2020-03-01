Tokyo's popular Toyosu market bans visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has banned visitors to the Toyosu wholesale food market, a popular tourist spot, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The ban will be in place until March 15. A signboard showing the entry ban was set up at the entrance of the market in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital on Saturday.

Members of the public are not allowed to view the tuna auction, a popular event at the Toyosu market, or use restaurants located within its premises.

An official at a sushi restaurant voiced concern of the economic hit the move could bring.

“The number of customers has been falling sharply since January. We can’t make a profit if customers are limited to people related to the market,” the official said.