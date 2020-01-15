Japan dispatched two C-130 planes to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia on Wednesday. | ASDF

Japan sends SDF planes and personnel to help fight Australia fires

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday it has sent two transport planes and 70 personnel of the Self-Defense Forces to join efforts to fight the devastating bushfires in Australia.

Two Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport planes and the personnel left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture to join eight SDF members already in Australia. Their main operations will be to transport personnel and supplies.

Ryota Takeda, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, ordered the mission on behalf of Defense Minister Taro Kono, who is currently visiting the United States.

In a meeting at the ministry, Takeda called for the SDF to make its “utmost effort” to help in the relief operation.

“We will send (the SDF), taking into consideration the humanitarian point of view, and our friendly and cooperative relationship with Australia, which is a special strategic partner,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

At least 28 people have died in the bushfires that have been burning across the country since September. The bushfires have affected more than 10 million hectares of land, an area larger than South Korea, with over a billion animals estimated to have perished in the blazes in multiple states in the southeast of the country.

