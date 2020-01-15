Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar static around ¥109.90 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar moved in a tight band around ¥109.90 in lackluster Tokyo trading on Wednesday, prior to the signing of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.91-91, down moderately from ¥109.98-98 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1127-1128, down from $1.1141-1142, and at ¥122.32-32, down from ¥122.54-54.

The dollar firmed to around ¥110.10 in overseas trading Tuesday on the back of optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

In early Tokyo trading Wednesday, however, the greenback fell below ¥109.90 in response to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s remark that the existing U.S. punitive tariffs on Chinese goods will remain until the completion of a possible phase two trade agreement.

The dollar later fluctuated around ¥109.90, underpinned by buying on dips.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that the U.S. currency tends to see its topside capped when it rises above ¥110.

“Although excessive anxiety over the Middle East situation and U.S.-China trade friction has receded, market players remain somewhat cautious over future developments,” the official added, while citing a lack of positive factors as the reason for the dollar’s failure to advance well above ¥110.

Meanwhile, an official at a Japanese bank showed pleasure at the dollar’s latest advance above ¥110, noting that the U.S. currency previously faced difficulties breaking the barrier.

The dollar is now in the stage of solidifying its footing, and profit-taking is the only source of concern, the official added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan (left), Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meet in Washington on Tuesday to discuss global trade rules.
Japan, U.S., EU propose new WTO subsidy rules
Japan, the United States and the European Union on Tuesday proposed expanding a ban on market-distorting subsidies under World Trade Organization rules, a measure apparently targeted at China. T...
A Toyota Motor Corp. Mirai fuel cell vehicle sits parked at a hydrogen station in Kawasaki. Shipments of hydrogen fuel cells grew by more than 40 percent last year, according to a report from energy consultant E4tech.
Hydrogen vehicles picked up pace in 2019 amid race to net zero emissions
Shipments of hydrogen fuel cells grew by more than 40 percent last year as proponents of the technology worked to establish it alongside lithium-ion batteries as a way to remove pollution from t...
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. will take part in a government plan to help reduce traffic congestion during the Olympics and Paralympics by allowing employees to work remotely instead of commuting.
Mitsubishi Chemical to allow teleworking during Olympics under traffic-easing program
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. said Wednesday it will implement teleworking during this summer's Tokyo Olympics to reduce traffic congestion. The holding company will allow all its To...

,