Remains of suspected North Koreans found on boat on Sado Island

Police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on Saturday, a Japan Coast Guard official said.

They are suspected to be North Koreans.

Police found the heads of two people as well as five bodies in the wooden boat’s stern at around 9:30 a.m., Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said, adding that the cause of death is under investigation.

The official could not immediately confirm whether the heads belonged to any of the five bodies or were from two other people, saying that is being investigated.

The wooden boat had letters and numbers written in Korean on the outside of the hull, he added.

A police officer first spotted the vessel on Friday afternoon. Police waited until Saturday before boarding it due to unstable weather.

Saturday’s discovery marked the second time since last month that a wooden boat has washed up on the shores of Sado island, Chinen said.

