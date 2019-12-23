Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar almost flat at around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar stood almost unchanged at around ¥109.40 in lackluster Tokyo trading Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.39-43, up marginally from ¥109.37-37 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1083-1084, down from $1.1117-1117, and at ¥121.23-23, down from ¥121.59-59.

The dollar rose above ¥109.50 in the early morning on media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump held phone talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. But the greenback met with real demand-backed selling around midmorning and struggled for direction around ¥109.40 thereafter, traders said.

“The dollar-yen pair became nearly static as Christmas holidays begun,” a trust bank official said.

A life insurance firm official forecast quiet turn-of-the year trading, pointing out that investors have already squared their positions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A community vehicle goes on a trial run in Hitachiota, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July.
Japan considers law requiring local governments to fill transport gaps in rural areas
The transport ministry is considering a new system to help maintain public transport services in nonurban areas at a time when the population has been declining. The system will c...
Fujitsu will adopt a system to offer preferential treatment to employees with advanced expertise in artificial intelligence.
Japan's electronics makers break the bank to woo talented AI engineers
Electronics makers are revising pay scales to attract competent engineers, including by throwing salaries of more than ¥10 million per year at recruits fresh out of college. The shift is being s...
The Amazon logo adorns the side of the company's facility at Bretigny-sur-Orge, about 50 km south of Paris, in November 2019.
Amazon's revamped Japan unit has paid nearly ¥30 billion in taxes over past two years
Amazon.com Inc. has paid nearly ¥30 billion ($274 million) in corporate taxes in Japan over the past two years after changing its policy to book sales in the country, sources with knowl...

, ,