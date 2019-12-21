People take part in the first run on the track at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday, the main venue for the 2020 Summer Olympics. | KYODO

National

Members of public join stars in inauguration of 2020 Tokyo stadium

Kyodo

The new National Stadium in Tokyo, the main venue for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, was unveiled to the general public on Saturday.

The event celebrating the stadium’s grand opening included sporting, musical and cultural acts, the highlight of the morning being a relay featuring 2,020 people selected in a general-entry drawing running a lap around the stadium.

Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu, Athens Olympic women’s marathon gold medalist Mizuki Noguchi and two-time Olympic marathon medalist Yuko Arimori were among the guest runners, and the stadium’s architect, Kengo Kuma, served as the race starter.

“I stood (on the track) thinking ‘this is where the Olympians are going to run.’ I had fun jogging with everyone,” Kiryu said.

Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt was scheduled to take the track later during an official ceremony.

The first sporting event to be staged at the 60,000 capacity stadium with a final cost of ¥156.9 billion (about $1.43 billion) will be the final of the Emperor’s Cup soccer tournament on New Year’s Day.

The centerpiece of the games, Kuma’s creation was the second to be approved, after initial plans by Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid were scrapped due to controversy over its cost and scale.

Construction began about 14 months later than planned, after Kuma’s nature-inspired design was selected to replace Hadid’s in December 2015. Construction took three years.

Shortly before its completion, it was revealed that skeletal remains of at least 187 people were retrieved from the site of the stadium before construction work began.

The stadium was built on the site of that used for the 1964 Olympic Summer Games, the last time Tokyo hosted the event. Wood collected from all of Japan’s 47 prefectures has been used to build its distinctive roof.

The new stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as athletics events and soccer matches.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan aims to certify 1,000 archivists under new system aimed at better handling of public records
Japan is aiming to certify about 1,000 archivists by March 2026 in a new system amid efforts to improve the management of official records, government sources said Saturday, following criticism ...
Footage showing a Kurdish man being restrained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture in January. The clip has been submitted to the Tokyo District Court.
Footage of Ibaraki immigration center's 'unjustifiable conduct' in restraining Kurdish man submit...
Footage showing a Kurdish man from Turkey being restrained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture in January has been submitted to a Tokyo court by the facility after the man sought dama...
Just 7.5 percent of Japanese view relations with South Korea as "good" or "somewhat good," down 22.9 percentage points from a year earlier.
Nearly 90% of Japanese agree Tokyo-Seoul relations in poor state: survey
Nearly nine out of 10 Japanese think relations with South Korea are in a bad place, according to a government survey, reflecting perceptions about the ongoing feud between the countries over war...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People take part in the first run on the track at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday, the main venue for the 2020 Summer Olympics. | KYODO

,