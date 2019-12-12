Israeli Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) political alliance leader Benny Gantz walks during a session of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Israel's parliament was rushing through a bill to call a third general election in a year, prolonging a political crisis and fueling deep dissatisfaction with politicians. | AFP-JIJI

Parliament vote puts Israel on verge of third election in under a year

AP

JERUSALEM – Israel’s parliament has passed its first reading of a bill to dissolve itself, putting the country on the verge of its third national election in under a year.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of the motion, which would set elections on March 2. It was the first of a three-step process to break up parliament less than three months after it was voted into office.

Two more readings were scheduled later Wednesday.

The months since the Sept. 17 election have seen neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, succeed in building a governing coalition.

The vote came ahead of a midnight deadline that would have automatically dissolved the parliament in the absence of a coalition deal.

