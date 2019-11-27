South Korean legislation eyes creating foundation to resolve wartime labor issue with Japan, report says

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has drafted a bill to set up a foundation to settle the current wartime labor dispute with Japan, a media report said Tuesday.

The draft bill calls for creating the foundation with the participation of both countries’ governments and companies to pay a total of about 300 billion won (¥27.7 billion) to 1,500 people, including former laborers drafted to work for Japanese companies during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

In the draft, related Japanese companies are expected to voluntarily make donations to the foundation, Yonhap reported.

Moon unveiled the draft at a meeting with former laborers and others Tuesday, saying that the draft could be revised, if necessary, to reflect their opinions.

He reportedly hopes to introduce the bill within the year, although that appears difficult.

Moon proposed such a foundation in a speech during his visit to Tokyo earlier this month, but details were not made public.

Yonhap said the bill envisions an existing foundation for former laborers will be remade into a new one, to which companies and citizens of both countries would make financial contributions.

The new foundation would also provide assistance to former “comfort women.” The term is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

For this, the foundation will use 6 billion won left by a now-defunct foundation for former comfort women set up under a 2015 agreement between the two countries with a financial contribution from the Japanese government.

Moon’s move came as Seoul and Tokyo remained at odds over South Korean Supreme Court rulings late last year ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs in wartime forced labor lawsuits.

It remains to be seen whether the Japanese government will support the establishment of the new foundation, as Tokyo maintains the position that the wartime labor issue was resolved by a 1965 bilateral agreement.