The English proficiency level of Japanese this year was rated at 53rd, down from 49th, in an annual survey carried out in 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by Swiss-based EF Education First. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Japanese ranked 53rd in English skills in annual worldwide survey

JIJI

LONDON – The English proficiency level for Japanese was ranked 53rd in an annual survey of 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by EF Education First, down from 49th place in last year’s survey.

The grim status quo was highlighted at a time when teachers and others involved in English education in Japan were shaken by the government’s recent decision to postpone the introduction of private-sector English tests under a new unified university entrance examination system.

According to the results of the 2019 survey, the list was topped by the Netherlands, followed by Sweden in the second spot, Norway in the third place and Denmark in the fourth position, with European nations dominating the top slots.

Among Asian countries, Japan lagged behind Singapore, which came in 5th, the Philippines, in 20th, South Korea, in 37th, Taiwan, in 38th, and China, in 40th.

Japan’s English language skills also fell below the world average.

The country’s proficiency level was placed in the “low” category, which is the second-to-bottom group, alongside Russia, Vietnam and Iran.

Libya came in at 100th, and Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq placed near the bottom of the list.

Pointing to Japan’s rapidly aging society, the international education company, which is headquartered in Switzerland, said in its report on the latest survey that “if these experienced employees are to remain productive in a rapidly changing workplace, their longer careers need to be supported by expanded adult education provision, including English training.”

“That need is especially pressing in Japan, where English proficiency levels have declined for years, even as the economy stagnates and global trade moves elsewhere in Asia,” the report continued.

Overall, English language skills of women were slightly above those of men.

By age group, those aged 26-30 had the highest English proficiency, followed by those aged between 21 and 25, those aged 18-20, those between 31 and 40 and those aged 41 or over.

The ratings were based on results of tests conducted by EF Education First around the world on 2.3 million people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a national festival Saturday outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The event was held to celebrate his enthronement.
Idol group Arashi sing at festival held to mark emperor's enthronement
Popular all-male idol group Arashi sang at a national festival Saturday to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, with the event attended by the imperial couple. The festival wa...
Ryotaro Oue
Man indicted on drug charges escapes while being transferred to police custody in Osaka Prefecture
A man who had been indicted for using illegal stimulants and possessing marijuana escaped early Saturday in Osaka Prefecture while being transferred to police custody after his bail was revoked....
People wait to see "Violet Evergarden Story: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" ("Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jido Shuki Ningyo"), the first film released by Kyoto Animation Co. since July's deadly arson attack, at a movie theater in the city of Kyoto on Sept. 6.
Police question suspected Kyoto anime studio arsonist for first time since deadly July attack
Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack in July on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, has been questioned by police for the first time as he recovers from severe burns, investigative source...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The English proficiency level of Japanese this year was rated at 53rd, down from 49th, in an annual survey carried out in 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by Swiss-based EF Education First. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,