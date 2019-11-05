Suntory recalls 1.7 million bottles of Craft Boss Tea

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. said Tuesday it is recalling 1.7 million 500-ml plastic bottles of its Craft Boss Tea drink in Japan after the company found Bacillus cereus bacteria in the product.

An official warned against drinking the tea, as it may cause stomachaches.

Subject to the recall are bottles with blue caps showing the best-before date of August 2020 and the production facility code of “/JJ.”

Last month, a customer complained to a retailer that the tea tasted sour. After discovering milk and tea separated in the customer’s bottle, Suntory Beverage investigated and found microbes in some other bottles.

Suntory Beverage will cover the costs of sending the product to the company. Senders will receive gift certificates equivalent to their purchase costs.