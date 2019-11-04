Japanese man arrested at Australia airport for alleged child porn possession

A 30-year-old Japanese tourist has been arrested and charged with attempting to import child porn material into Australia, border officials said.

During a search of the man’s mobile phone upon his arrival in the city of Perth from Tokyo on Saturday, officials discovered more than 200 video files and images that are alleged to depict “the sexual abuse or exploitation of children,” Australian Border Force said Monday in a statement.

An additional 300 videos were found on his phone and will be examined in the coming weeks, the officials said.

They declined to say why the man’s phone was searched upon his arrival at Perth Airport. They also withheld his name and other details.

He was charged with one count of attempting to import child abuse material. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a fine of up to 525,000 Australian dollars (about ¥39.3 million).

The suspect appeared Sunday in Perth Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in the same court at the end of November.

Australian Border Force “officers have significant powers under the Customs Act to search the mobile phones and electronic devices of international travelers and they exercise those powers at airports around the country on a daily basis,” said Rod O’Donnell, the border force’s regional commander for the state of Western Australia.