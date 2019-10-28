Japan, South Korea weigh fund to help resolve wartime labor fight

Japan and South Korea have begun exploring ways to resolve their long-running fight over compensation for wartime labor, with one option being the creation of a fund to provide money for economic cooperation, according to sources familiar with the bilateral relationship.

The idea being floated is for the government and companies in South Korea to set up a fund. Japanese companies would chip in money so it can be used under the name of economic cooperation, not as compensation for wartime labor, the sources said Monday.

Such an agreement would allow Japanese firms to provide money to the South Korean side without contradicting the Japanese government’s stance that the issue of compensation was settled finally and completely under a 1965 bilateral accord.

The Japanese government does not plan to make monetary contributions, according to the sources.

The idea has been raised as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon agreed last week to continue dialogue despite the deterioration in bilateral ties.

The ill feelings took off after a series of South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese companies to compensate for wartime forced labor during the 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan and South Korea are expected to step up talks on finding a workable plan to break the impasse.

However, Tokyo is unlikely to budge over its conventional stance that, based on the 1965 accord, it does not bear responsibility to pay compensation, while Seoul wants to secure de facto compensation.