Attendees walk past the Sony Corp. booth at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) in Chiba last week. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

U.S. hedge fund laments Sony's rejection of chip spinoff proposal

Kyodo

NEW YORK – U.S. activist hedge fund Third Point LLC expressed frustration Thursday over Sony Corp.’s decision to stick to the “status quo” and turn down its proposal to spin off its lucrative semiconductor business.

“It is difficult for us to imagine that a company of Sony’s size and complexity could not find a single concrete action to improve its business and valuation,” said the New York-based fund, which has invested $1.5 billion in Sony, in a letter to investors.

Sony said in September its board unanimously decided to reject the proposal by Third Point to split the semiconductor segment and list it in Japan in order to focus more on its entertainment sectors of gaming, pictures and music.

At that time, Sony said the chip business, including image sensors used in smartphones and digital cameras, is the “crucial growth driver” for the company.

Despite the rebuff, Third Point, run by U.S. investor Daniel Loeb, said Thursday it will continue “constructive dialogue” with Sony. “Discussions are ongoing, guided by our view that Sony remains one of the most undervalued large capitalization stocks in the world,” the fund added.

A Sony public relations official said Friday in Tokyo, “We will continue to take constructive proposals by shareholders seriously to improve corporate value in the long term.”

In 2013, Third Point also urged Sony to sell a stake in its lucrative entertainment business to raise capital and shore up its loss-making electronics business. The proposal was rejected by Sony at the time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during a meeting with Japanese business leaders on Thursday in Tokyo.
South Korea's Lee Nak-yon and Japan business leaders affirm need for exchanges amid frayed ties
Visiting South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Japanese business leaders on Thursday spoke about the importance of the two countries' business communities continuing personnel exchanges and d...
A building housing Norinchukin Bank is seen in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward. Japanese banks now own about 15 percent of outstanding collateralized loan obligations globally, the BOJ has said.
BOJ says banks vulnerable to CLO market drop if economy worsens
Japanese banks, which have been rapidly accumulating bundled corporate loans abroad, are vulnerable to a steep drop in prices if the global economy deteriorates, the central bank has warned. The...
An Air New Zealand Airbus A320-200 takes off from Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney last year.
Software under scrutiny in spate of Airbus A220 engine failures
A U.S.-led investigation into a series of engine failures on Airbus's smallest jet, the A220, is studying whether a software change allowed unexpected vibrations that tore parts and forced three em...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Attendees walk past the Sony Corp. booth at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) in Chiba last week. | BLOOMBERG

, ,