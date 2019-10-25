U.S. hedge fund laments Sony's rejection of chip spinoff proposal

U.S. activist hedge fund Third Point LLC expressed frustration Thursday over Sony Corp.’s decision to stick to the “status quo” and turn down its proposal to spin off its lucrative semiconductor business.

“It is difficult for us to imagine that a company of Sony’s size and complexity could not find a single concrete action to improve its business and valuation,” said the New York-based fund, which has invested $1.5 billion in Sony, in a letter to investors.

Sony said in September its board unanimously decided to reject the proposal by Third Point to split the semiconductor segment and list it in Japan in order to focus more on its entertainment sectors of gaming, pictures and music.

At that time, Sony said the chip business, including image sensors used in smartphones and digital cameras, is the “crucial growth driver” for the company.

Despite the rebuff, Third Point, run by U.S. investor Daniel Loeb, said Thursday it will continue “constructive dialogue” with Sony. “Discussions are ongoing, guided by our view that Sony remains one of the most undervalued large capitalization stocks in the world,” the fund added.

A Sony public relations official said Friday in Tokyo, “We will continue to take constructive proposals by shareholders seriously to improve corporate value in the long term.”

In 2013, Third Point also urged Sony to sell a stake in its lucrative entertainment business to raise capital and shore up its loss-making electronics business. The proposal was rejected by Sony at the time.