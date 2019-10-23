National / Science & Health

University team to seek approval for iPS-based heart treatment trial

Kyodo

OSAKA – A university research team will seek government approval by the end of October to carry out a clinical trial using iPS cells to treat a serious heart condition, Osaka University officials said Wednesday.

The treatment involves transplanting “sheets” of heart muscle cells, generated from induced pluripotent stem cells that can develop into any type of tissue, to individuals suffering from ischemic heart disease.

The disease is caused by the buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries, which partially or totally blocks blood flow to the heart.

The team led by Yoshiki Sawa, a professor at Osaka University’s Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, received approval for a clinical study from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in May 2018.

But the study was delayed after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan a month later, damaging a research facility where the necessary cells would have been cultivated.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Noh actors stage a performance of "Shakkyo," which also features a lion dance, before foreign guests during a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Wednesday evening at the Hotel New Otani in central Tokyo.
Abe treats foreign dignitaries in Japan for the imperial ceremony to banquet featuring traditiona...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie hosted a banquet Wednesday featuring Japanese cultural performances to entertain foreign dignitaries who attended the enthronement ceremony of Emperor...
A woman sells beer during a Rugby World Cup match between England and Tonga on Sept. 22 in Sapporo.
Rugby fans toast beer hawkers' debut at world cup
Dilemma: You are watching a Rugby World Cup game at a stadium and you fancy a beer, but you don't want to take your eyes off the action. Do you get out of your seat and go and find a concession ...
Residents walk along a mud-covered road in a neighborhood in Nagano Prefecture that was devastated by Typhoon Hagibis on Oct. 15.
The new norm: Japanese experts warn of more rain, raging rivers and submerged homes
With torrential rain, raging rivers and submerged homes, the havoc wrought by Typhoon Hagibis was a grim reminder that extreme weather may now be the new norm in this disaster-prone nation. It w...

, ,