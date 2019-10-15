Typhoon Hagibis death toll rises to at least 64 as rescuers in race against the clock to find survivors

Japanese rescuers on Tuesday raced against the clock to save more than a dozen people still missing after a catastrophic typhoon paralyzed Tokyo and spurred widespread flooding across the nation over the weekend, killing at least 64 people.

At least 16 remain unaccounted for after Typhoon Hagibis brought record-breaking rainfall to huge swaths of the country, according to a tally by Kyodo News, based on information provided by authorities in each region.

Authorities were also still scrambling to get a complete picture of the damage caused.

According to the infrastructure ministry, the collapse of the embankments of 47 rivers in 66 locations had been confirmed as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, but officials said the scale of damage remains unclear as they have been unable to reach some areas due to very high water levels.

The typhoon has also caused mudslides and power and water outages in various parts of the country.

The number of homes without power has been significantly reduced from its peak of some 520,000, but 34,000 homes were still suffering blackouts as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, industry minister Isshu Sugawara told reporters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a disaster task force meeting Tuesday that the government will use reserve funds and if needed draft a supplementary budget to deal with reconstruction of the devastated areas.

“It is urgent to provide adequate support for the victims,” Abe said later in a Diet session. “There are concerns that the impact on life and economic activities will be prolonged.”