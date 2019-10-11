Travelers are stranded at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sept. 10 after public transportation linking it to the Tokyo metropolitan area was disrupted in the wake of Typhoon Faxai. | KYODO

National

Narita might wave off all landings Saturday to prevent more mass strandings at airport

Kyodo

Narita Airport is considering rejecting all landings Saturday to prevent passengers from being stranded by the transport disruptions expected from Typhoon Hagibis, sources said.

Suspending landings for this purpose is an unusual move, but the sources said that Narita International Airport Corp. has learned its lesson from Typhoon Faxai, which caused severe damage in Chiba Prefecture last month and left as many as 17,000 people stuck at the airport.

Major transportation systems linking Tokyo and the surrounding areas to the airport are scheduled to be suspended, including East Japan Railway Co.’s Narita Line and express buses.

“Minimizing the number of people getting stuck at the airport is important. We are discussing it with the transport ministry,” said Yoichi Sakai, a director at Narita International Airport.

All Nippon Airlines Co. and Japan Airlines said they have cancelled all domestic flights and some international flights from Narita.

The airport on Friday also conducted training for employees to handle such situations better in case many get stranded again.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shelves that once stocked instant noodles are nearly empty at a supermarket in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday amid preparations for Typhoon Hagibis.
Alarmed residents rush to stock up on food as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Japan
People were rushing to supermarkets and hardware stores Friday to stock up on supplies as Typhoon Hagibis approached the Pacific coast, menacing the Kanto and Tokai regions on Honshu. Some lodgi...
Noriyuki Suzuki, who lost his 12-year-old daughter Mai in the 2011 tsunami that hit Okawa Elementary School in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, speaks about the disaster on a hill overlooking the school in September.
Japan's top court finalizes ¥1.44 billion in damages for 84 deaths at school in 3/11 tsunami
A ruling ordering the city of Ishinomaki and Miyagi Prefecture to pay damages over the death of pupils in the March 2011 tsunami has been finalized after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal, of...
Typhoon Hagibis approaches the Japanese archipelago on Thursday in this satellite photo. The Meteorological Agency is warning that the large and powerful storm will bring torrential rain and dangerous winds to central Japan over the weekend.
Massive Typhoon Hagibis bears down on central Japan
As a powerful typhoon threatened to make landfall in central or eastern Honshu over the weekend, railways and supermarkets announced plans to suspend or minimize operations for much of Saturday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Travelers are stranded at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sept. 10 after public transportation linking it to the Tokyo metropolitan area was disrupted in the wake of Typhoon Faxai. | KYODO

, , ,