Business / Economy

Japan's August current account surplus rises 18%

Kyodo

Japan’s current account surplus increased 18.3 percent in August from a year earlier, as imports declined faster than exports amid the continued effects of a U.S.-China trade conflict, government data showed Tuesday.

The surplus in the current account — one of the widest gauges of international trade — stood at ¥2.16 trillion ($20 billion), marking the 62nd straight month of black ink, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Among key components, the goods trade surplus came to ¥50.9 billion, compared with a deficit of ¥255.6 billion in the same month last year.

Exports dropped 8.6 percent to ¥6.08 trillion due to sluggish demand in China for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and auto parts, the ministry said. Imports tumbled 12.7 percent to ¥6.03 trillion on falling crude oil and other commodity imports.

Trade between Japan and South Korea has been weakening due to worsening relations over wartime history and trade policy. But its impact was seen limited in the reporting month, a ministry official said.

Primary income balance, which reflects returns on foreign investments, recorded a surplus of ¥2.27 trillion, down 0.7 percent but still a main driver of Japan’s long-running current account surplus.

Service trade, which included cargo shipping and passenger transportation, registered a surplus of ¥23.3 billion, up 6.7 percent.

A surplus in the travel balance of ¥151.8 billion was an August record. The number of visitors to Japan dropped but their average spending increased, the ministry said.

Amid the deteriorating bilateral ties, the number of South Korean travelers nearly halved from a year earlier to 309,000 in the reporting month.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group Ltd., is identified by the company's facial recognition system at SenseTime's showroom in Beijing in June 2018.
U.S. blacklisting threatens to derail $1 billion Chinese tech IPO
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest salvo against China threatens to derail a $1 billion coming-out party for a prominent startup backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., while curtailing the ...
A woman walks past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G smartphone in Seoul on Tuesday.
Samsung Electronics projects 56% plunge in third-quarter operating profit amid South Korean row w...
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it expects operating profit to drop more than 50 percent in the third quarter amid a continued slump in the global chip market. Operating profit for July ...
Shoppers browse goods beneath banners warning of the imminent rise in the national sales tax rate, at a store in Tokyo on Sept. 25.
Japan's household spending rises for ninth month in August, but wages fall
Household spending rose for a ninth straight month in August, offering some relief for Japan's export-dependent economy amid weak global demand and a protracted U.S.-China trade war. But separat...

, ,