The U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co. are having wide-ranging consequences. | KYODO

Business

Japan to restrict foreign investment in IT firms

Kyodo

The government will expand its national security restriction on foreign investors acquiring shares in Japanese firms by adding information technology-related firms in August.

The move is aimed at preventing the outflow of sensitive information and technologies to other countries, including China.

The announcement Monday followed a U.S. decision earlier this month to effectively ban American companies from supplying parts to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., citing national security concerns, and put it on a list of companies that U.S. firms cannot trade with without a license.

The Japanese government will add 15 industry sectors, including mobile phone and computer manufacturers, to its restriction list and expand the scope of companies included in five already-covered industries, such as regional and long-distance telecommunications businesses.

The arms, airline and nuclear industry sectors have been subject to the restriction in accordance with the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Control Law.

Foreign investors will be obliged to notify the government in advance when they seek to obtain more than a 10 percent stake in listed firms or buy shares in unlisted companies in Japan.

The government will then screen their notifications to examine whether the stock acquisition would damage the country’s safety.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo on Monday.
In the clear for now, Japan braces for more trade pressure from Trump after July
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may have won some respite from U.S. pressure on trade for now, but analysts expect President Donald Trump to push Japan in a few months into making concessions on agricult...
People look at Renault cars during the Auto 2019 international motor show in Riga, Latvia, on April 13.
Renault to decide by next week whether to proceed with Fiat Chrysler merger talks
Renault SA's board will hold informal work sessions within days and likely decide next week whether to enter an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to proceed with merger talks, two sources...
The Chinese startup Neolix says it will deliver 1,000 of these autonomous vehicles in the next year.
Delivery by robot soon to be reality in China as startup Neolix begins mass production of 'robovans'
Forget drones. The future of deliveries may be "robovans." A Chinese startup called Neolix kicked off mass production of its self-driving delivery vehicles Friday — saying it's the first company...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co. are having wide-ranging consequences. | KYODO

, ,