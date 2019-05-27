National / Crime & Legal

U.S. Air Force worker arrested on charge of negligent driving after deadly crash in Okinawa

JIJI

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. - Okinawa police have arrested a U.S. Air Force civilian worker on a charge of negligent driving after a collision between his vehicle and a motorcycle killed its rider.

The collision occurred at an intersection in the town of Chatan at around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday. As the vehicle made a right turn, the motorcycle crashed into it from the opposite lane, the police said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Christenson, admitted the charge, police said, quoting him as saying he thought he could make the turn ahead of the motorcycle.

The victim, 39-year-old Isao Toriumi of Urasoe, also in Okinawa, was thrown from the bike and then hit a taxi that was parked nearby, police said.

Police said they will continue to probe the crash, and that the charge faced by Christenson would change from negligent driving resulting in injury to negligent driving resulting in death.

