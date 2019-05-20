This handout picture released May 16 by the Islamic State's (IS) Aamaq News Agency shows fighters celebrating. The Islamic State claimed an ambush on an army patrol in Niger that killed at least 28 troops. The ambush came one day after insurgents attacked Niger's high-security Koutoukale jail, which holds the country's most dangerous detainees, including jihadists from groups active in the Sahel area and from Nigeria's Boko Haram. | AFP-JII

Boko Haram gunmen kill two in Nigerian refugee camp attack, then flee

AFP-JIJI

KANO, NIGERIA - Boko Haram jihadis on Saturday killed two people and injured a dozen others in an predawn attack on a refugee camp in northeastern Borno State, aid agency and militia sources told AFP Sunday.

The militants sneaked into Madu Musaha camp, in Dikwa Town at around 3:30 a.m. (0230GMT) and opened fire on residents who were eating before sunrise ahead of their Muslim Ramadan fast.

Dikwa, which lies 90 km (56 miles) from the state capital Maiduguri, is home to more than 70,000 displaced people who live in several camps where they rely on food and humanitarian assistance from aid agencies.

An aid agency member of staff in the town, who spoke on condition of annonimity, said militants “burst into the camp from the rear and opened fire on the IDPs (internally displaced persons).

“The gunmen escaped before troops responded,” they added, with the swift attack sending refugees and aid staff scurrying away.

Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), an anti-Boko Haram militia group in the town, said the attack was “brief and unexpected,” ending before they or the military arrived at the scene.

It was not clear whether the militants stole any food or supplies from the camp during the attack.

In August 2014 Boko Haram seized Dikwa but it was retaken seven months later with the help of Chadian forces, allowing residents to return.

Yet attacks persist from jihadis hiding in remote areas, targeting civilians, displacement camps and troops protecting the town and nearby villages.

Later on Saturday, Boko Haram fighters in three trucks and several motorcycles stormed into Lassa village in Askira Town, Borno State, stealing food and burning shops, local residents said.

“Boko Haram attacked around 8:00 p.m. (1900GMT) and headed to the market,” Lassa resident Musa Yohanna said.

“They broke into shops and carted away food supplies before setting fire to the shops,” he added.

Residents fled the scene with the jihadis making no attempt to pursue them, another resident, Barnabas Adams said, adding there were no known casualties.

The militants had left to their Sambisa Forest hideouts before troops arrived in the village, he said.

Lassa lies near Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest enclave and has been repeatedly attacked.

Boko Haram’s 10-year insurgency has killed over 27,000 people, fuelling a humanitarian crisis where 1.8 million people remain displaced.

