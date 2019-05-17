World

Trudeau calls Chinese arrests of two Canadians 'unacceptable'

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday called the arrest of two Canadians in China “unacceptable” and vowed to stand up to Beijing over the detentions.

“We will consistently and always stand up for Canadians, particularly these Canadians who have been arbitrarily detained,” he told a news conference in Paris after China said it had formally arrested the pair on national security grounds.

“What we are always focused on is doing things that will help Canadians (who are) being detained. That will not change,” Trudeau said, when asked if he planned to talk to President Xi Jinping over the issue.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig is “suspected of collecting state secrets and intelligence” while businessman Michael Spavor is suspected of “stealing and illegally offering state secrets” abroad, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday.

“The Chinese government is not following the same kind of rules that the large majority of democracies follow,” Trudeau told reporters at the Canadian embassy after holding talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

“We will continue to defend these Canadians and we will continue to say clearly to China that its actions are unacceptable,” he added.

Though no link has been officially made, the detention of Spavor and Kovrig is thought to be in retaliation for Canada’s Dec. 1 detention on a U.S. extradition request of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei who is accused of violating Iran sanctions.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Conrad Black in 2012
'I won't forget': Trump pardons supportive ex-media mogul Conrad Black
Flattery will get you everywhere. Former media mogul Conrad Black, who has lavished praise on U.S. President Donald Trump in countless columns and a political biography, has himself a full presi...
Katherine Bouman waits to speak during a House of Representatives committee hearing on the Event Horizon Telescope in Washington on Thursday.
Imaging black hole was like listening to a broken piano, scientist Katie Bouman says
U.S. computer scientist Katie Bouman, who became a global sensation over her role in generating the world's first image of a black hole, has described the painstaking process as akin to listening t...
I.M. Pei poses in front of his pyramid at the Louvre prior to its inauguration in Paris on March 29, 1989.
I.M. Pei, a pillar of modern architecture, dies at 102
I.M. Pei, the pre-eminent U.S. architect who forged a distinct brand of modern building design with his sharp lines and stark structures, has died in New York, his sons' architecture firm said Thur...

, , , , ,