Toyota President Akio Toyoda to get honorary doctorate from U.S. college

NEW YORK - Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda will receive an honorary degree from Babson College in Massachusetts, his alma mater.

The honorary degree will be presented May 18 when Toyoda, 63, will give a speech at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. private university, , informed sources said Monday.

In June, Toyoda will also mark his 10th year since taking over as president of the major automaker.

After graduating from Keio University in Tokyo in 1979, Toyoda obtained his master’s degree in business administration at Babson College in 1982.

He entered Toyota in 1984 after working at a U.S. investment bank.

Babson College is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Other Japanese alumni of the college’s MBA program, which is focused on entrepreneurship education, include Motoya Katsuya, president of major retailer Aeon Co.

