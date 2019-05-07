National / Science & Health

Top official hopeful Japan's space activities will take off after observation rocket success

JIJI

Takuya Hirai, minister for space policy, expressed hope Tuesday over the expansion of the country’s space activities following the successful liftoff of a small observation rocket by a startup.

“It was good that the third time was the charm” for the rocket, Momo-3, whose successful blastoff came after the launches of its two preceding models ended in failure, Hirai told a news conference.

“The creation of a business of launching small, low-cost rockets by private-sector companies will help upgrade and vitalize Japan’s space activities as a whole,” he added.

Hirai also said the government will support the activities of space venture companies as much as it can.

On Saturday, Interstellar Technologies Inc., based in Taiki, Hokkaido, launched Momo-3 in the first successful liftoff of a rocket developed single-handedly by a private-sector company in Japan. The single-stage rocket, which is 10 meters in height and 50 centimeters in diameter, uses ethanol as fuel.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tomio Ouchi (right), head of the board of education in Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, and other officials bow Monday at a news conference that was held after a junior high school girl in the city committed suicide.
Teen girl in Ibaraki commits suicide after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
A 15-year-old junior high school girl committed suicide last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday. In the...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the denuclearization of North Korea and Trump's state visit to Japan in late May, among other topics, on Monday.
Abe and Trump discuss North Korea's projectile drill in phone call
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump "completely" agreed Monday that, following Pyongyang's firing of projectiles into the Sea of Japan late last week, their countries will ...
Members of the first "pilgrimage" to California's Manzanar in December 1969 clean the obelisk marking the internment camp's cemetery.
Annual pilgrimage to Manzanar internment camp for Japanese-Americans still resonates
After he was expelled from college for "inciting a riot" while fighting for African Americans' civil rights and protesting the Vietnam War, Warren Furutani decided it was time to galvanize a Japane...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A video screenshot shows developers of Momo-3, a small observation rocket, applauding Saturday in Taiki, Hokkaido, following its first successful liftoff. | INTERSTELLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. / VIA KYODO

, , ,