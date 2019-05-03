Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Venezuela's top court orders re-arrest of key opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez

AFP-JIJI

CARACAS - Venezuela’s top court on Thursday ordered the arrest of opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, who has sought refuge in the Spanish embassy since claiming to have been freed from house arrest two days ago by rebel military personnel.

Lopez, who was imprisoned in 2014 and transferred to house arrest three years later, made a sensational public appearance alongside opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday as the National Assembly president tried to incite a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

Later that day Lopez sought refuge in the Chilean Embassy with his wife and daughter before moving to the Spanish Embassy.

The Supreme Court accused Lopez, 48, of “flagrantly” violating the terms of his house arrest.

Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that their house had been robbed and ransacked while they were away.

Lopez was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2014 after he was accused of having incited violent protests against Maduro that left 43 people dead.

At the time he was a leading opposition figure and the founder of the Popular Will party, which counted Guaido among its members.

The Harvard-trained Lopez comes from a prominent family — some of his ancestors held top government positions — but has been branded as “far right” and a “coup plotter” by socialist Maduro.

Popular Will describes itself as a progressive center-left movement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Soldiers in the Old Guard arrive to place U.S. flags at graves in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, in 2017. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan called for tougher action against sexual assault in the military Thursday after an annual Pentagon report said the number of assaults in 2018 had risen from recent years.
Sexual assaults spike 38% in U.S. military, hit new record: Pentagon
The U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday the estimated number of sexual assaults in the military climbed nearly 38 percent in 2018 compared with a survey two years earlier, data that critics sa...
Protestors demonstrate at the entrance of Westminster Magistrates Court in London Thursday. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing a court hearing over a U.S. request to extradite him for allegedly conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer.
I've protected many, Julian Assange tells U.K. court as he fights U.S. extradition warrant
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court on Thursday his work had protected "many people" and refused to agree to be extradited to the United States to face trial for one of the largest...
Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo Thursday, a week after a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's Catholic Church scrapped plans to resume Sunday services following a "specific threat" against two religious locations after the deadly Easter attacks.
Sri Lanka Mass canceled over fresh 'specific threat' fears
Sri Lanka's Catholic Church scrapped plans to resume Sunday services following a "specific threat" against two religious locations after the deadly Easter attacks. The archbishop of Colombo, Car...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez talks to the media at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas Thursday. | REUTERS

, , ,