Asian finance chiefs to mull expanding currency swaps to yen, yuan

Asian finance chiefs agreed Thursday to consider the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan for currency swap arrangements in addition to the U.S. dollar in an effort to deal with possible financial crises, while also rejecting protectionism amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The addition of local currencies to swap agreements, known as the Chiang Mai initiative, are “one enhancement option,” the finance ministers and central bank governors of Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said in a joint statement following their meeting in Fiji.

To prevent a repeat of the 1997 Asian currency crisis, the countries in 2000 launched the Chiang Mai initiative, a U.S. dollar-denominated multilateral currency swap arrangement under which member countries facing short-term liquidity shortages can access a pool of dollars in exchange for their currencies.

But the members are now considering adding the Japanese and Chinese currencies to the $240 billion safety net in a bid to reduce its overreliance on the dollar.

The move is expected to help internationalize the yen and the yuan, while expanding the economic clout of Japan and China in the region. But it is unclear whether the United States would accept such a development.

The participants also shared their concerns about the negative fallout on economies in the region from the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system and open regionalism, while resisting all forms of protectionism,” the joint statement said.

The finance chiefs met on the sidelines of the annual Asian Development Bank meetings in the Fijian resort of Nadi.

Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attended the ASEAN-plus-three talks.

The 10 ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, the finance chiefs of Japan, China and South Korea also reaffirmed in a separate meeting their commitment to “resisting all forms of protectionism.”

The three countries also recognized “a more challenging global environment with trade frictions, softer external demand and tighter global financial conditions,” according to their joint statement.