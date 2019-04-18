Portuguese gas stations run dry amid trucker strike

Gas stations across Portugal began to run dry Wednesday as a truckers’ strike over pay and working conditions entered its second day.

The ongoing walkout by some 800 truckers who transport hazardous materials prompted a rush to fill tanks has left hundreds of gas stations closed.

Authorities have ordered the truckers to supply essential deliveries, in accordance with a law that requires workers in important sectors to provide a minimum level of service.

That means truckers are still delivering gas to airports, hospitals and emergency services as well as 30 percent of average daily supplies to gas stations in the Lisbon, the capital, and Porto, the second-largest city.

The government says it may demand an increase in the minimum volume of supplies if such a step is required to avoid severe economic damage.

The truckers want higher pay and shorter working hours. A meeting between employers and the truckers’ trade union broke up without agreement late Tuesday.