In Beijing, Taro Kono and China's Li Keqiang discuss deepening ties ahead of possible Xi visit to Japan

During a meeting Monday in Beijing, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discussed ways to deepen ties, stepping up arrangements for a possible visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping in June,

If realized, it will be Xi’s first visit here since he came to power in 2013.

Xi is expected to travel to Osaka to attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, though the Chinese government has yet to officially confirm his attendance. If it happens, it will be an opportunity for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to hold his first meeting with Xi since they met at a summit in Buenos Aires last November.

“As neighbors, China and Japan should deepen economic cooperation and cultivate third-country markets for the benefit of not only our two countries but also to ensure a stable recovery in the global economy,” Li said at the outset of the meeting at the Zhongnanhai government compound.

“We look forward to working together with China to work on bilateral and global issues,” Kono said.

While the contents of his talks with Li were not immediately known, Kono is also holding bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, with the two expected to discuss a territorial dispute in the East China Sea over the uninhabited Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China, where they are called the Diaoyus.

Kono is likely to ask China to lift restrictions on imports of Japanese food that were put into place following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

In November, China removed a ban on rice grown in Niigata Prefecture, more than 200 kilometers away from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, and has shown a willingness to ease restrictions on other Japanese foods proven to be safe based on scientific evaluation.

But in a blow to Japan’s fishing industry, the World Trade Organization last Thursday ruled that South Korea could maintain its import ban on Japanese seafood, reversing an earlier decision that called for the prohibition to be lifted.

Kono and Wang are also expected to discuss restarting talks on a joint gas development project in the East China Sea based on a 2008 bilateral accord that has since stalled.

“Our countries should continue with the positive energy and work toward even better relations,” Wang said at the beginning of their meeting.

On Sunday, the two co-chaired a high-level economic dialogue aimed at deepening cooperation at a time when global growth is slowing.

At the ministerial meeting, the two sides agreed on steps that could pave the way for the lifting of a prolonged ban on Japanese beef by Beijing, in the latest sign of a recent improvement in ties between the Asian powers.

Kono told reporters Sunday that the two countries broadly agreed to sign a quarantine pact that is a precondition to bringing an end to China’s import ban of Japanese beef, imposed in 2001 when the first Japanese case of mad cow disease was detected.

“It’s an important step” toward lifting the ban, Kono said, noting the pact will be signed “soon,” but without giving a concrete timeline.

Kono said at the meeting, “It goes without saying it’s important that the second- and third-largest economies in the world hold constructive discussions on economic ties.”

Six ministers from each country sat together for nearly four hours in a bid to find ways to create a more favorable environment for companies doing business in each other’s country.

They dealt with a range of economic issues, including Beijing’s intellectual property theft that has developed into a tit-for-tat tariff war between the United States and China.

“We have voiced the Japanese side’s concerns over forced technology transfers and over the protection of intellectual property rights,” Kono told reporters after Sunday’s ministerial meeting.

China encouraged Japan to invest in infrastructure projects under Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” development initiative stretching across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China also expressed concern over Japanese telecommunications firms’ decision to exclude Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from contracts amid concerns among some developed countries over security breaches, Kono said.