Construction defects discovered in Daiwa House homes and apartment buildings

JIJI, Kyodo

Construction defects have been found in some houses and apartment buildings made by Daiwa House Industry Co., the company has said.

The major home-builder said Friday the defects include failures to meet fire-resistance standards and foundation work that does not meet government-set specifications.

Some 2,000 houses and apartment buildings in 30 prefectures, including Miyagi, Fukushima, Tokyo, Ishikawa, Nagano, Kyoto, Osaka and Fukuoka, are affected by the defects. A total of about 7,000 households are affected.

At a news conference Friday in Osaka, Kazuto Tsuchida, senior managing executive officer at Daiwa House, said the defects occurred because the company’s designers did not fully understand changes made to related laws in 2000.

The company said an internal investigation led to the discovery of the defects.

Among the 2,000 houses and apartment buildings, Daiwa House judged that 73 need work to increase fire resistance. The company said the work is underway and that it will be complete by the end of this month.

