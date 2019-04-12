The main page of a website called "Come gather! Nuclear Energy Village" created by the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum | KYODO

Japan lobby group's 'Nuclear Energy Village' website plumbs 'new level of insensitive,' say critics

Kyodo

A website created by the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum to educate the next generation on nuclear energy drew criticism Friday on social media, with some Twitter users calling the effort “inappropriate” given that the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear disaster happened “just several years ago.”

The website, published Monday by JAIF, which is a nuclear energy lobby group, is called “Atsumare! Genshiryoku Mura,” which roughly translates to “Come gather! Nuclear Energy Village” and its homepage is adorned with warlords, ghosts and clowns along with a slew of colorful characters and other comical touches.

The page features pop-ups that read “Excuse me, what village?” and an image of a pirate ship being steered by foreign nationals that links users to interviews with employees from overseas that are taking part in the project.

“We understand that various opinions are being expressed,” said a JAIF representative, adding that the purpose of the website is to “provide support for young people involving themselves in nuclear energy in spite of adversity, and to respond to students who have questions and concerns about it.”

It was the JAIF’s decision to use the name “Nuclear Energy Village,” the term which has been used in the past to satirize the industry’s vested interests and lack of transparency, that caused particular discomfort to many who expressed their concern on Twitter.

“I’m taken aback,” one user wrote. “I’m not interested in something that seems to mock citizens.”

The website contains links to pages with titles like “rokuhara tandai,” a name that refers to secret police working under the Kamakura Shogunate in Kyoto during the 14th century, and “goyoūda!,” a phrase used by police centuries ago that can be roughly translated to “you are under arrest.” Many of the page’s links are broken.

The strangeness of it all has led some to describe the site as a “complete mystery.” Some users wondered if it was a bad joke while others called it a “new level of insensitive” — pointing to the many evacuees who still haven’t returned to their homes since the Fukushima No.1 nuclear disaster that was caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

Before the website was published, the JAIF posted on Twitter that people “should look at the website before criticizing it.”

“By just being polite, we’re not reaching our target audience,” the representative said.

In October, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. roiled the Twittersphere when it posted a picture of the inside of No. 4 reactor at the Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant with a controversial caption. At the time, a flood of users criticized the company, saying it hadn’t taken responsibility for its role in the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

The main page of a website called "Come gather! Nuclear Energy Village" created by the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum | KYODO

