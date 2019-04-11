Amazon Japan's new distribution center in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Amazon Japan to withdraw controversial reward point plan after FTC launched probe

JIJI

Amazon Japan G.K. will withdraw its plan to provide customers with reward points worth at least 1 percent of purchase amounts for all items on its shopping site, company sources said.

According to an announcement by the unit of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. in February, the costs for the reward points would have been shouldered by sellers using the company’s Marketplace platform, starting next month.

The Japanese firm’s decision to withdraw the plan came after the Fair Trade Commission opened an investigation into whether the new reward policy amounts to the firm’s abuse of its superior bargaining position over sellers using Marketplace.

Amazon Japan’s plan has been under fire from Marketplace sellers, which describe it as a unilateral decision by the company to impose excessive burdens on them.

In February, industry minister Hiroshige Seko said a unilateral contract change forcing Marketplace sellers to defray excessive costs would be a serious problem that hurts competition.

As well as withdrawing the plan, Amazon Japan will allow each Marketplace seller to decide a reward point policy by themselves, the sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nissan Motor Co.'s Navara pickup truck
Nissan pledges ¥23.9 billion South Africa investment for production of latest Navara pickup
Nissan Motor Co. plans to invest a further 3 billion rand (¥23.9 billion) in its South African plant to prepare for production of the latest version of the Navara pickup. The decisio...
Company share prices are displayed on an electronic board at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Hong Kong's equity market surpasses Japan as world's third largest in value
Bragging rights to Hong Kong, for now. The city's equity market overtook Japan earlier this week to be the world's third largest in value, behind only the U.S. and mainland China, courtes...
Image Not Available
Nikkei ends directionless session tad higher
The benchmark Nikkei average closed moderately higher after moving aimlessly amid a dearth of fresh major incentives on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday. The 225-issue average gained 23.81 p...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Amazon Japan's new distribution center in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture | KYODO

, , ,