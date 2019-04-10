Seven-Eleven Japan to open stores in Okinawa on July 11

Leading convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will open its first outlets in Okinawa Prefecture on July 11.

Opening stores in Okinawa, the only prefecture in which Seven-Eleven Japan does not have a presence, means the company will have outlets in all of the nation’s 47 prefectures.

Seven-Eleven Japan said Tuesday it plans to open around 10 shops in Naha, Okinawa’s capital, and some other outlets outside the city.

The company plans to increase the number of stores in Okinawa to some 250 within the next five years.

Rival chains FamilyMart Co. and Lawson Inc. already run stores across the country, including Okinawa.

Seven-Eleven Japan, which operates over 20,000 stores in Japan, announced its plan to enter Okinawa in June 2017. Problems with production and deliveries had prevented the company from opening stores there.