Business / Corporate

Japan's Asics and Mizuno look to capitalize on Rugby World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympics

JIJI, Staff Report

Japanese sports equipment firms are looking at the three years through 2021, dubbed the “Golden Sports Years,” as opportunities for growth.

These are “three unprecedented years,” Akito Mizuno, president of Mizuno Corp., said of the period during which major world sporting events will be held here, including the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and the 2021 World Masters Games.

Asics Corp. aims to use the 2020 Summer Olympics to make its brand “shine,” said Yasuhito Hirota, president and chief operating officer. The company is one of the sponsors of the Tokyo Games.

Hirota said Asics will aim to achieve consolidated sales of ¥500 billion in 2020, up 29 percent from 2018.

The company “wants to return to world No. 1” in the market for running shoes by pushing its new Metaride series of high-performance models, he said.

He also said Asics will make India and Indonesia, where sports are growing in popularity, its priority markets. The company is considering local production in India, he added.

Mizuno expressed hopes that the 2021 World Masters Games, which will be mainly held in Kansai, will contribute to his company’s earnings.

Noting that the World Masters Games allow anyone to compete, in contrast with spectator-driven events, he said that his company “has high expectations” for the event.

Osaka is also set to host the 2025 World Expo.

On such events, Mizuno said it is “important to leave a legacy” and make sure the events are “not a temporary festival.”

He indicated that his company will work on lowering barriers for participation in sports, including promoting the construction of related facilities.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Once a market leader in consumer electronics, Sony is now in the midst of a turnaround effort.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund building a stake to pressure Sony, sources say
Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC is building a stake in Sony Corp. to push for changes, the second time in six years it has targeted the electronics maker, according to sources familiar wit...
IHI Corp.'s Mizuho plant in a Tokyo suburb is among the sites where faulty inspections were carried out for jet engine parts.
Japan's IHI finds 7,000 more cases of improper jet engine inspections
A scandal over improper maintenance work at jet-engine maker IHI Corp. deepened as the company said it has found over 7,000 cases of flawed engine inspections in the process of making engine par...
This bridge replacement work in the town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, has been stalled since the firm awarded the job following the Great East Japan Earthquake had to file for bankruptcy.
Corporate bankruptcies in Japan hit 28-year low in fiscal 2018
Corporate bankruptcies across Japan fell in fiscal 2018 to their lowest number since fiscal 1990, when the country was in the final stage of the bubble economy era, according to a private credit re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yasuhito Hirota | KYODO

, , , ,