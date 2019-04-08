IHI Corp.'s Mizuho plant in a Tokyo suburb is among the sites where faulty inspections were carried out for jet engine parts. | KYODO

Japan's IHI finds over 7,000 cases of improper inspections for jet engine parts

Kyodo

A scandal over improper maintenance work at jet-engine maker IHI Corp. deepened Monday as the company said it has found over 7,000 cases of flawed inspections in the process of making engine parts during the two years through January.

The Tokyo-based company, reprimanded last month over improper checks of its engines, said it looked into 1.8 million engine part inspections conducted over the two years, of which 7,138 cases were found to have involved uncertified staff such as trainees or were not conducted by inspectors whose names were recorded in documents.

The probe was conducted at plants in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture and Mizuho in the suburbs of Tokyo.

The heavy-machinery maker, known for supplying engines to Boeing and Airbus, stated in a press release that the affected products meet the specified size, strength, functions and performance and have no technical problems.

The company had earlier reported 6,340 improper inspections affecting 209 engines over the same two years and was ordered by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry in late March to stick to state-approved methods.

