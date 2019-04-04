U.K. government and labor union officials plan trip to Japan in bid to save Honda's Swindon plant

British government officials and senior labor union members are set to visit Japan soon to urge Honda Motor Co. to review its plan to close its automobile plant in Swindon, in the south of the country.

Late last month, thousands of people — including workers from the factory of the major automaker and parts suppliers for the Swindon facility — staged a rally to call for the cancellation of the decision to shut down the factory.

Honda’s decision is “shocking” and “still unbelievable,” said 43-year-old Jos Fernandes, who has been working at the plant for eight and a half years. “I love Honda,” he continued, pointing to difficulties finding a different job in Swindon.

In the demonstration, believed to the first of its kind in Swindon in some 40 years, Fernandes and other participants marched for about an hour, chanting slogans including “Save Honda.” Many placards calling on the U.K. government to nationalize the Swindon plant were also seen.

The planned end of production at the plant in 2021 is expected to affect a total of around 15,000 jobs, including some 3,500 at the factory as well as workers at parts suppliers.

“We will be traveling to Japan” with senior British government officials in order to meet with Honda executives and press them to review the decision, Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, the largest labor union in the U.K., told rally participants.

“I strongly believe it was the wrong decision,” said Greg Clark, Britain’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, in a statement.

“Swindon is the ideal place” to manufacture next-generation automobiles, Clark also said, citing a “highly efficient and dedicated” workforce, and a supplier network “finely tuned” to meeting needs.

Meanwhile, he stopped short of commenting on the ongoing turmoil over the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union, which is casting a dark shadow over the country’s auto industry.