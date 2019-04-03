National

Emperor cancels attendance at rituals and other events due to cough

Kyodo

Emperor Akihito canceled his attendance at the rituals and other events scheduled for Wednesday after developing a cough the previous night, the Imperial Household Agency has said.

The agency said the move was a precautionary measure. The rituals are unrelated to a series of ceremonies being held before the 85-year-old Emperor becomes the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in about 200 years.

The Emperor has been taking part in a series of ceremonies ahead of the enthronement of his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, on May 1 when the new Imperial era Reiwa, announced by the government Monday, is set to begin.

On Wednesday morning, the Emperor was scheduled to attend a planned ritual but an Imperial household Agency official attended as a proxy.

The Emperor was also scheduled, in the afternoon, to greet volunteers who clean the Imperial Palace. Empress Michiko attended the event alone and conveyed gratitude on the Emperor’s behalf, the agency said.

On Tuesday afternoon the Imperial Couple, joined by the Crown Prince and his wife Crown Princess Masako, attended a concert celebrating the Imperial Couple’s 60 years of marriage and 30 years of the Emperor’s reign.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Todan employee checks a calendar bearing the kanji for Reiwa, Japan's next Imperial era name, at a production plant in Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday. The new era name was announced earlier the same day.
For Tokyo calendar maker, announcement of Reiwa era name was cue to get printers rolling
At the Tokyo offices of a major calendar maker on Monday, executives and employees crowded around a television broke into applause as Reiwa, the country's next Imperial era name, was announced. ...
A banner showing Reiwa, the name of Japan's forthcoming new Imperial era, is seen hanging in a shopping arcade in Yokohama on Tuesday.
Japan assures world that Reiwa is all about 'beautiful harmony' and has nothing to do with 'command'
The Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday the name for Japan's forthcoming new Imperial era, Reiwa, means "beautiful harmony" in English. Within days of the announcement of the new gengō...
Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left) and Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou. 
China plans to replace its longtime envoy to Japan, Cheng Yonghua, sources say, as ties improve
China has told Japan that it intends to replace its ambassador to Japan, Cheng Yonghua, early next month, ending what has been an unusually long stint for a Chinese envoy in Tokyo, sources familiar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a concert celebrating their 60 years of marriage and 30 years of the Emperor's reign at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. | POOL / KYODO

, ,