International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and teenage "reconstruction ambassadors" from the Tohoku region pose for photos on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland. | KYODO

National

International Olympic Committee chief Bach hosts 'reconstruction ambassadors' from disaster-hit Tohoku

Kyodo

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Monday hosted a group of students from the Tohoku region to discuss its recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, as well as preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The five teenage “reconstruction ambassadors” from Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures told the IOC chief about the current situation in the area and the role of sports in its revitalization.

One of the students, 14-year-old Keitaro Takano, has been campaigning to repair the image of agricultural products from Fukushima Prefecture. Their reputation has been affected by the nuclear crisis stemming from the earthquake and tsunami disaster.

“The Olympics have attracted attention from all over the world. Mr. Bach has given us his backing, so hopefully we can gain even more support,” Takano said.

As Fukushima is set to host baseball and softball at the Olympics, Bach invited the youngsters to attend one of the games with him.

Bach said he was impressed by the work that the ambassadors had done in their communities and was extending the invitation as a sign of his appreciation.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

During the Group of 20 summit set to be held in Osaka in June, nearly all pachinko parlors in Osaka and Ehime prefectures will refrain from introducing new machines in order to avoid creating extra work for police.
Pachinko parlors in western Japan will hold back from installing new machines before G20 in Osaka
About 800 pachinko parlors in western Japan have decided to refrain from replacing their game machines with new ones, a measure typically used to attract customers, ahead of the Group of 20 summit ...
People watch TVs at an electronics store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district Monday as the new Imperial era name, Reiwa, is unveiled by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a televised news conference.
74% happy with Reiwa as name for Japan's next era, with Abe Cabinet approval rate rising 9.5%
Nearly 74 percent of the public approve of the name Reiwa selected for the nation's next era, which will be used for the next Emperor's reign from May, a survey showed Tuesday. The survey by Kyo...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono talks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Monday following the announcement of the new era name, Reiwa.
Foreign Ministry may go Gregorian, dropping use of Japan era names in documents when it can
With the upcoming Imperial era name change, the Foreign Ministry is considering scrapping the use of the era name for calendar years in some of its official documents and switching to the Gregor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and teenage "reconstruction ambassadors" from the Tohoku region pose for photos on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland. | KYODO

, , , , , ,