Dollar rises past ¥111 in Tokyo trading

The dollar firmed above ¥111 in Tokyo trading Monday, aided by a stock market rally.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.04-04, up from ¥110.73-74 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1238-1238, up from $1.1230-1231, and at ¥124.79-80, up from ¥124.36-37.

The dollar topped ¥111.10 around midmorning on risk-on buying prompted by the Nikkei 225 stock average’s continued advance after opening broadly higher. A rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading also supported the dollar, traders said.

But the greenback later bowed to selling on a rally amid the Nikkei trimming its gains.

“Renewed hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations before the start of a ministerial meeting on Wednesday underpinned the dollar,” an official at a major securities firm said.

In late afternoon trading, however, players increasingly took to the sidelines to wait for manufacturing data in Germany and the United States, both due out later Monday.

Pointing out that investors have been sensitive to economic indicators recently, a currency broker forecast a bumpy market after the announcements of the data for March.