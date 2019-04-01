Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Dollar rises past ¥111 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar firmed above ¥111 in Tokyo trading Monday, aided by a stock market rally.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.04-04, up from ¥110.73-74 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1238-1238, up from $1.1230-1231, and at ¥124.79-80, up from ¥124.36-37.

The dollar topped ¥111.10 around midmorning on risk-on buying prompted by the Nikkei 225 stock average’s continued advance after opening broadly higher. A rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading also supported the dollar, traders said.

But the greenback later bowed to selling on a rally amid the Nikkei trimming its gains.

“Renewed hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations before the start of a ministerial meeting on Wednesday underpinned the dollar,” an official at a major securities firm said.

In late afternoon trading, however, players increasingly took to the sidelines to wait for manufacturing data in Germany and the United States, both due out later Monday.

Pointing out that investors have been sensitive to economic indicators recently, a currency broker forecast a bumpy market after the announcements of the data for March.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks start fiscal 2019 with robust gains
Stocks surged Monday in the first session of the 2019 business year, as buying grew in the wake of rises in overseas equities and strong Chinese manufacturing data. The market also got a boost f...
New employees attend a welcome ceremony at Toyota Motor Corp. in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.
Recruits mark first day at work across Japan as fiscal 2019 begins with new overtime curbs
This year's recruits went to work at their new jobs for the first time Monday, the start of fiscal 2019 and the beginning of stricter overtime restrictions. "I would like (this ministry) to lead...
Japan Display Inc., a key supplier for Apple's iPhones, is aiming to agree on a bailout of more than ¥110 billion.
LCD maker Japan Display, a key Apple supplier, plans ¥110 billion bailout deal this week
Display panel maker Japan Display Inc., a key supplier of Apple Inc., said Monday it is aiming to agree this week on a bailout of more than ¥110 billion ($989 million) from a group of Chinese and T...

,