Lloyd's of London former Chief Executive Officer,Inga Beale is seen in London in 2017. Lloyd's has promised strong action over sexual harassment after the centuries-old insurance market faced damaging allegations from female staff. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Corporate

Lloyd's of London vows to tackle sexual harassment after female workers express outrage

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - Lloyd’s of London has promised strong action over sexual harassment after the centuries-old insurance market faced damaging allegations from female staff.

New chief executive John Neal on Wednesday said Lloyd’s was “determined to … tackle all forms of inappropriate behavior with robust actions to create a more inclusive working environment.

Neal’s comments, contained in a statement showing that Lloyd’s halved pre-tax losses last year, came one day after it unveiled “a robust plan of action to address reports of sexual harassment in the Lloyd’s market and create a safe and inclusive working environment.

Bloomberg Businessweek last week reported on “a deep-seated culture of sexual misconduct” at Lloyd’s after hearing the experiences of 18 women alleging sexual harassment — and as the #MeToo movement against such misconduct continues to reverberate across the world.

In response, Lloyd’s promised a series of measures, including the “provision of an independently managed, confidential and market-wide access point for reporting inappropriate behavior.

It would also offer “training focused on prevention, as well as reporting and supporting those who have been subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Neal on Tuesday said it had been “distressing to hear about the experiences of women in the Lloyd’s market.

“No one should be subjected to this sort of behavior, and if it does happen, everyone has the right to be heard and for those responsible to be held to account,” he added.

Neal’s predecessor, Inga Beale, Lloyd’s first and only female CEO, had “met resistance at every step” in her attempts to turn around the “deeply backward-looking” culture during her five years at the helm, according to Bloomberg.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Lloyd’s reported a pre-tax loss of £1 billion ($1.3 billion, €1.2 billion) for 2018 as the 333-year-old company paid out heavily on a series of natural disasters.

The group had posted a loss before tax of £2 billion in 2017 following a series of devastating hurricanes.

In 2018, “several large natural catastrophes, including Hurricanes Florence and Michael, Typhoon Jebi in Japan, as well as the Californian wildfires” cost the Lloyd’s market £2.9 billion, it said in a statement.

Lloyd’s latest annual loss comes as the company prepares for life after Brexit, with the opening of a Brussels subsidiary.

“Lloyd’s is … ready for Brexit through its new Brussels subsidiary, which is fully operational and writing risks,” it said Wednesday.

“This provides certainty for our customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) that they can continue to access Lloyd’s insurance products, services and expertise.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York March 13. Facebook said Wednesday it is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to "white nationalists" and "white separatists." The company previously allowed posts from those groups even though it has long banned "white supremacists."
Facebook moves to curb white nationalism, separatism on platform, steer searches to sites against...
Facebook announced Wednesday it will ban praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism as part of a stepped-up crackdown on hate speech. The ban will be enforced starting next wee...
An attendee tests the camera "lossless" zoom function on a P30 Pro smartphone during a Huawei Technologies Co. launch event in Paris on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron and his advisers avoided any public discussion of contentious issues including networks, while Huawei focused on promoting its consumer brand by unveiling the P30 smartphone line.
China's Huawei sees little impact on sales from U.S. broadside
The U.S. campaign against China's Huawei is having little impact on the company's sales and it is unlikely many countries will follow the United States in banning Huawei from building next-generati...
Co-chairs of a committee tapped by Nissan to improve its governance, lawyer Seiichiro Nishioka (left) and Sadayuki Sakakibara, the former chairman of business lobby Keidanren, give a news conference in Yokohama on Wednesday.
Panel urges Nissan to abolish chairman post to prevent one leader from holding excessive power
To prevent a sole executive from wielding excessive power, Nissan Motor Co. should abolish its chairman position and strengthen an independent monitoring governance system, a panel of experts co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lloyd's of London former Chief Executive Officer,Inga Beale is seen in London in 2017. Lloyd's has promised strong action over sexual harassment after the centuries-old insurance market faced damaging allegations from female staff. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,