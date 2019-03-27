National

South Korea assembly speaker again seeks Emperor's apology on 'comfort women' issue

JIJI, Kyodo, Staff Report

SEOUL - South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has again asked for an apology from Emperor Akihito or Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the issue of so-called “comfort women,” a South Korean daily reported Wednesday.

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

In an interview with the Hankyoreh, Moon said what mattered most was a sincere apology, when it comes to the issue of South Korean comfort women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the same day that Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, has made a protest to an executive of the South Korean Embassy, asking for an apology and retraction of the remarks.

“It is terribly regrettable and I don’t even want to comment on it,” Suga said at a regular news conference.

The South Korean parliamentary speaker said the fundamental problem would be solved if Japan’s prime minister or the Emperor, the symbol of Japan, apologized to former comfort women he referred to as “the grandmothers.”

The speaker chose to express his views again despite the Japanese government having asked Moon for a retraction and apology for similar remarks he made previously on the issue.

Moon told the newspaper that there was no statute of limitations on war crimes or crimes against humanity in the court of history.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The education ministry approved Tuesday six social studies textbooks to be used by fifth- and sixth-grade students that outline Japan's stance on disputed islands with neighboring countries.
Ministry gives initial OK to textbooks outlining Japan's position on island disputes with China a...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that the government "firmly rebutted" China and South Korea's protests over its approval of elementary school textbooks that describe disput...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko view cherry blossoms at Kyoto Gyoen National Garden on Wednesday, during their trip to the prefectures of Kyoto and Nara ahead of the Emperor's abdication on April 30.
Over 70% say Heisei Era was at least 'relatively good,' with younger Japanese most positive
As Emperor Akihito prepares to abdicate on April 30, over 70 percent of respondents to a Kyodo News poll said the Heisei Era, which started in 1989, was "good" or "relatively good." A new era wi...
Nagahiro Minato (center), executive vice president of Kyoto University, bows Tuesday with other officials after they confirmed flaws in a research paper compiled by a professor at the university.
Kyoto University confirms flaws in Kumamoto quake paper published by its professor
Kyoto University has confirmed flaws in four images used in a research paper compiled by Aiming Lin, a professor at the university, that was published October 2016 in the U.S. journal Science, the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Moon Hee-sang | KYODO

, , , , ,