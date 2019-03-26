SMBC Nikko to offer customers AI-based advice on Japanese stocks

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. said it will launch a service Friday to advise individual customers on investment in Japanese stocks utilizing artificial intelligence.

The unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. hopes to gain a wide range of customers, including novice investors, through the online service designed to propose an optimum asset management method.

SMBC Nikko will operate the service jointly with Japanese AI technology developer Heroz Inc.

The AI-based service will show stock prices expected a month ahead of all firms listed on Japanese stock exchanges for more than one year, based on their earnings data and daily stock price movements.

It will propose the best portfolios for customers according to how much loss they can accept.

SMBC Nikko will offer the service free of charge to all customers who open accounts at the brokerage firm.

“We want a lot of people to use the service,” an SMBC Nikko official said, noting that the system is easy to understand for novice investors.