No change in Japan's position on Israel's annexation of Golan Heights, says Suga

Japan does not recognize the annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel and there is no change in this position, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

Suga made the remark at a news conference after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday officially recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, located in southwestern Syria.

“We will keep a close eye on the future course of the matter, with interest,” Suga said.

Japan’s government is preparing to dispatch Ground Self-Defense Force troops to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers, which oversees a cease-fire in the Egypt-Israel border zone in the Sinai Peninsula.

Suga said the U.S. move has no particular effect on the plan.

Also Tuesday, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the purpose of dispatching GSDF personnel to the MFO is to monitor the cease-fire between Israel and Egypt and to maintain security in the region.

“There will be no direct impact” from the U.S. decision, Iwaya added.