The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey for March is likely to show a slump in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to projections by private think tanks. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Bank of Japan's tankan like to show slump in manufacturing sentiment, projections say

JIJI

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey for March is likely to show a slump in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to the latest projections by 12 private think tanks.

Their average forecast points to a fall to plus 13 in the headline diffusion index for large manufacturers’ business confidence, down from plus 19 in the December 2018 survey and the lowest figure since March 2017.

All the 12 think tanks foresee a fall in the manufacturing sentiment DI.

The dismal forecast mainly reflects the adverse implications of U.S.-China trade friction for Japan’s exports and production.

The results of the March survey are due to be released on April 1.

The DI for large manufacturers’ business outlook over the next three months is estimated at plus 12. Eight of the 12 institutes project a further deterioration in sentiment.

“Business sentiment is believed to have sharply worsened in sectors including production machinery, which is badly affected by slowing demand from China,” an official of the NLI Research Institute said.

Meanwhile, the DI for large nonmanufacturers’ present sentiment is projected to sag to plus 22 from plus 24, weighed down by labor shortages but partly supported by solid consumption.

Capital expenditures at large manufacturers and nonmanufacturers in fiscal 2019, starting on April 1, are seen decreasing 0.2 percent from the previous year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
30% of Japanese companies keen to increase hiring of new grads in 2020: poll
A recent poll has found that more than 30 percent of Japanese companies surveyed plan to hire more new graduates in spring 2020 than they did this year. Including those aiming to secure about th...
Image Not Available
Tepco unit to tie up with JXTG on hydrogen production for fuel-cell vehicles
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s thermal power generation unit will team up with a subsidiary of JXTG Holdings Inc. to start producing hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles in 2020. Tepco ...
Image Not Available
Dollar tumbles below ¥110.80 in Tokyo
The dollar traded below ¥111.80 in Tokyo Friday, weighed down by lower U.S. long-term interest rates and Japanese stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.77-77, down from ¥111.59-59 at...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey for March is likely to show a slump in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to projections by private think tanks. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,