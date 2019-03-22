Dates and locations in Philippines and Japan revealed for some skill tests required for new working visas

Government sources confirmed Thursday the dates and locations, in the Philippines and Japan, for the first round of skill tests for new types of working visas.

Tokyo will introduce the new visas in April in the hope of increasing the number of foreign workers with certain skills available to 14 industries said to be suffering from labor shortages.

According to the sources, the initial-round tests for the Specified Skill Type 1 visa for those hoping to work in the nursing care industry, which has the most serious shortage of labor, will be held in Manila from April 13 to 14. Their knowledge of Japanese words used specifically in nursing services will be examined as well.

The industry is expected to accept up to 60,000 foreign workers in five years through the new visas.

Skill tests will be conducted in Tokyo and Osaka on April 25 for prospective workers in the food service industry, and in Sapporo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and four other cities on April 14 for those hoping to work in the hotel industry, the sources said.

Foreigners who have completed three-year on-the-job training programs can obtain a Type 1 visa without taking the skill tests.

Tests will be held for the nursing care, food service and hotel industries first because the three sectors lack such training programs, the sources said, adding that tests in the remaining industries will take place in May.

Initially, skill tests were expected to be held in Vietnam to accept workers in the caregiving and restaurant industries, but none are scheduled to be held there because the country has yet to conclude a treaty with Japan to eliminate malevolent job brokers, the sources explained.

Tests to screen foreign workers eligible for the type 2 visa, which requires a higher level of skills, will be held in fiscal 2021 for the construction and shipbuilding industries.