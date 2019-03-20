Shun Medoruma (center) speaks at a news conference in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday following a ruling by the local district court ordering the central government to pay him damages over his detention after he entered a restricted area. | KYODO

National

Court tells Japan's government to pay damages to prize-winning author held and illegally arrested after Okinawa base protest

JIJI

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. - The Naha District Court on Tuesday ordered the central government to pay ¥80,000 in damages to an award-winning author who was detained for entering a restricted area while protesting in Okinawa Prefecture.

Shun Medoruma, 58, was held in U.S. custody for eight hours on April 1, 2016, after canoeing into the restricted area off the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Schwab in the Henoko district of Nago. The central government plans to build a facility at the site to take over the functions of the Marine Corps’ Futenma air station also in Okinawa.

Medoruma, who won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize in 1997, was arrested under a special law within the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement after being transferred to Japanese custody. He was not prosecuted.

In the damages lawsuit, Medoruma sought damages of ¥1.2 million from the central government, saying he had been held in custody unjustly.

Presiding Judge Kaoru Hirayama said it would have been possible for Japan Coast Guard officers to accept the transfer of the author from the U.S. military into Japanese custody within two hours, adding that there was no rational reason to justify the delayed transfer.

The judge also found Medoruma’s arrest by Japanese authorities to be illegal.

Medoruma said that the ruling reached by the court is “only natural.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Takakito Usui
Japan urged to stop requiring transgender people to be sterilized before changing gender on offic...
Japan should "urgently" revise a law that effectively requires transgender people to be surgically sterilized if they want legal recognition of their gender identity, Human Rights Watch said Wed...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, hold a news conference last November in Darwin, Australia.
In wake of Christchurch massacre, Australia asks Japan to arrange talks on social media controls ...
Japan has received a written request from Australia to arrange talks on tightening social media controls at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tues...
Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its outlets from September.
Restaurant chain operator Skylark to impose total smoking ban from September
Restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. said Tuesday it will impose a total smoking ban at all of its around 3,200 outlets in the nation from September. The group, which operates the Jona...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shun Medoruma (center) speaks at a news conference in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday following a ruling by the local district court ordering the central government to pay him damages over his detention after he entered a restricted area. | KYODO

, ,