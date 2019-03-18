National

Auschwitz museum rebuts Japanese doctor's holocaust denial tweet

Kyodo

BERLIN - The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland recently responded to a high-profile Japanese plastic surgeon’s 3-year-old Twitter post denying the Holocaust by issuing a tweet in Japanese describing it as a “historic fact.”

Katsuya Takasu, a well-known media personality in Japan, posted the tweet Oct. 18, 2015.

“I think Nanjing and Auschwitz are fabricated,” he wrote, apparently referring to the Holocaust along with the 1937 Nanking Massacre, in which China claims the Japanese army slaughtered more than 300,000 people. Japanese historians have put the death toll from tens of thousands to 200,000.

The official Twitter account of the museum replied to Takasu’s tweet on Friday, saying in Japanese: “Auschwitz is a historic fact that continues to warn the hearts of people around the world. The remains of the concentration and extermination camp created by Nazi Germany represent the greatest tragedy in human history.”

The museum’s Twitter account regularly tweets in multiple languages but rarely in Japanese.

Takasu reacted with a fresh post Sunday, saying he “mistrusts a post on an old topic being brought up.”

The Auschwitz concentration camp was established in 1940 in the suburbs of Oswiecim, a Polish city annexed by Nazi Germany, and over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were systematically killed at the camp before it was liberated by Soviet troops in January 1945.

It is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign students study Japanese at a special class held for students with limited Japanese proficiency in Minami Yoshida Elementary School in Yokohama on June 28.
Education ministry urges local governments to promote school enrollment of foreign students
The education ministry urged local governments Monday to promote the school enrollment of foreign students, and to cooperate in the country's planned April investigation regarding their enrollme...
Investigators gather around a wooden jungle gym-like art installation in the Meiji Jingu Gaien area in November 2016 after a fire in the structure that killed a 5-year-old boy.
Tokyo artwork exhibitors referred to prosecutors over 2016 fire that killed boy
Six organizers and exhibitors involved with an outdoor Tokyo art festival in 2016 were referred to prosecutors Monday, over a fire at the event that killed a 5-year-old boy in a wooden jungle gy...
The first egg laid by a rare ibis, gifted to Japan by China last year, is seen Saturday at the Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Center in Sado, Niigata Prefecture.
Rare ibis, gifted to Japan by China last year, lays first egg
A rare ibis gifted to Japan by China as a symbol of friendship last year has laid an egg for the first time, Niigata Prefectural Government said Sunday. The egg laid by Guan Guan, one of ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Katsuya Takasu | KYODO

, , , ,