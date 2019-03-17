National Defense Academy graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of a graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

National / Politics

Abe doubles down on constitutional reform and pledges defense buildup in speech before National Defense Academy graduates

Kyodo, JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe renewed his commitment Sunday to amending Japan’s U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, one of his key policy goals and a decades-old pledge of his ruling party.

Abe has maintained his desire to amend the supreme law and clarify the status of the Self-Defense Forces to end the debate over their constitutionality, while his ruling Liberal Democratic Party has shied away from the topic due to its potential political impact on a series of local elections in April.

“The SDF has now won the trust of 90 percent of the public,” Abe said at a graduation ceremony of the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

“Now it’s our turn to make all-out efforts to prepare an environment where SDF members can fulfill their duties with strong pride,” he added.

In contrast to his speech at a graduation ceremony last year, Abe did not refer to the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Sources familiar with Abe’s thinking say he is willing to personally meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in hopes of securing progress on the abduction issue, which involves Japanese kidnapped by agents of the North in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said at the ceremony a year ago he would maintain his hard-line stance until Pyongyang gives up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In his speech to the graduating students, Abe reiterated his resolve to strengthen Japan’s defenses against new threats, such as cyberattacks.

Referring to the new 10-year defense policy established late last year, Abe said his government will accelerate the buildup of defense capabilities to counter both cybersecurity threats and threats from countries utilizing outer space for military ends.

“We’ll push forward with reforms at a speed fundamentally different from the past to build defense capabilities for the next era so that our country can maintain its advantage in the areas of cyberspace and outer space, and electromagnetic waves.”

Abe hailed the SDF’s past activities, including search and rescue operations after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in the Tohoku region and other natural disasters that hit the country, and mine-sweeping operations in the Persian Gulf.

The number of National Defense Academy graduates in fiscal 2018 totals 478, excluding those from abroad. Of them, women account for 48.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Isabelita Vinuya, 81, a former 'comfort woman' talks during the opening on Saturday of a month-long art exhibit on Filipino comfort women at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines.
Student-curated exhibit keeps Filipino 'comfort women' struggle alive
A month-long art exhibit about Filipino "comfort women" opened Saturday at a university in Manila. The exhibit, titled "In the Spaces We Mend, Inheriting the Unfinished Narrative of the ...
Facial recognition technology is demonstrated at the Panasonic 100th anniversary Cross-Value Innovation Forum 2018 in Tokyo in November. Organizers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are planning to use this technology and other methods to ensure security at the games.
Safety-minded Tokyo bracing for Olympic contingencies of all kinds
Cyberattacks, terrorism, earthquakes and heat waves: Tokyo's Olympic organizers are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst as they make contingency plans for potential catastrophes durin...
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyers' offices on March 6 after he was released earlier in the day from Tokyo Detention House.
Ghosn eager to speak publicly, but are the dangers of entrapping himself too great?
Since his conditional release from the Tokyo Detention House earlier this month, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has remained tight-lipped about his case and unusual predicament, e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

National Defense Academy graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of a graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,